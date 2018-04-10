Duterte praises China ties at Boao

Sino-Filipino friendship is a model for regional and global relations with equal and win-win cooperation, Chinese observers said as the Philippine president praised the countries' ties during a speech at the Boao
Forum for Asia (BFA) in South China's Hainan Province on Tuesday.
"Bilaterally, the Philippines is showing how complex relations are not a bar to a positive and mutually beneficial engagement," Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said during the opening ceremony at the BFA, The Straits Times reported.
He cited China's role in financially supporting his $69 billion "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure program, which "will provide a solid backbone for growth," the report said.
"As long as Duterte remains president, Sino-Philippine cooperation could continue to go deeper," Zhuang Guotu, head of Xiamen University's Southeast Asian Studies Center, who also attended the forum, told the Global Times on Tuesday.
"This equal and win-win form of cooperation between China and the Philippines sets a model for the region and the world," Zhuang said.
Duterte also said during his speech that China is working with the Philippines in its flagship campaign against illegal drugs and terrorism, CNN Philippines reported. "With China, we stand together in the war on criminality and the illegal drug trade. We are shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism," he said.
"There remains a big space for cooperation," Zhuang noted. "China has the technology and financing, and the Philippines has the market and labor force. The two can work with each other on sea and on land."
"The South China Sea issue remains a complex topic in Sino-Philippine relations," Li Kaisheng, a research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday. "Even though the Duterte government has put the dispute aside, some nationalists and liberals are still applying pressure, which could twist current Sino-Philippine ties."
However, Zhuang believes that the tension has been and will be further relieved as cooperation deepens.
"I need China more than anybody else at this time of our national life. I need China. I will not say something which is not good," Duterte said on Monday before departing for China and the BFA, the Philippines-based online news outlet Rappler reported.
"The need is mainly for the economic development of the Philippines, and it requires China's financial support and technologies," Li said. Duterte also needs China's support in diplomatic policies and to learn China's development path, which he endorses, Li said.
Leaders of the two countries are also expected to witness the signing of the final loan agreement on the Chico Dam project, and deals to further deepen and broaden economic relations, according to Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago Santa Romana, the Straits News reported.
Zhuang indicated that during Duterte's visit, the two countries will express their wishes for long-term cooperation, and discuss this current joint work, such as increasing investments, infrastructure construction and resources exploitation.
China is also going to allow more Filipino English teachers and probably more domestic helpers, thanks to improving ties between the two countries, the Straits Times reported on Tuesday.
Zhuang said that China currently has a great need for English teachers and domestic helpers, and a small group from the Philippines has entered big cities in China in the past years, he said. "This meets the needs of both sides."
"Before China fully opens its market, there are still several legal processes and details to be worked out," Zhuang noted. "Meanwhile, China needs to weigh the effects on other neighboring countries if China is to open to Filipino teachers and workers," he said.Newspaper headline: China ties set model for region: Duterte