Opening-up China’s future growth path

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech Tuesday with a pledge to further open the nation's economy at the opening ceremony of the Boao
Forum for Asia, in Boao, South China's Hainan Province. His informative speech depicts China's roadmap to the future from the perspective of reform and opening-up. The world has heard a series of opening-up measures announced by Xi as reliable support to China's pledge of further opening-up.
Xi announced many measures to continue opening the country's economy including broadening China's market access, enforcing strong protection of intellectual property, lowering tariffs on vehicle imports, importing more products that are competitive and needed by the Chinese people and holding the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai.
Over the past two years, the US has taken the lead in promoting trade protectionism. Many countries have started to take their own interests as the priority in the tide of economic globalization. China's response to this complex situation is to further expand its opening-up. This gesture represents the nation's strategic height and unparalleled confidence. China is making its own contribution to safeguarding the system of global economic cooperation.
The reform and opening-up in the past four decades has led to today's China. Opening-up has turned into a belief of the Chinese people.
The Chinese people are also steering the process of reform and opening-up, which was not triggered by threats from Western fleets or pressure from external powers. It is China's initiative to realize its great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.
But some observers immediately connected China's new opening-up measures with the current Sino-US trade conflicts. They are far from understanding the big picture of China's development.
Since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China last year, Chinese leaders have repeatedly emphasized the importance of expanding opening-up to the outside world. Major steps have been introduced since the end of last year. While the Chinese people are eyeing a long-term goal, some people are only focusing on their temporary gains and losses.
What we care about in particular is that the new clarion call for opening-up during the forum was not only about China's trade with the outside world, but also about the nation's future development path. A highly open economy will guarantee the realization of China's overall modernization.
The living standard of the Chinese people cannot be counterfeited. The level of harmony in Chinese society cannot be fabricated. China's overall national strength and international status are as plain as daylight. Reform and opening-up
has formed a forceful mechanism which Beijing must continuously pursue through reforms.
The community with shared future for mankind is a goal of China to lead the world forward into the future. The Belt and Road
initiative is one of the paths toward it. The world has never seen a major power emerging with a peaceful and cooperative manner. Some people say that China is only pretending to rise peacefully. After Beijing's new measures were announced at Tuesday's forum, the world should have gained a better understanding of China.