Smart speaker does not reflect Xiaomi’s stand on gay people

Device maker Xiaomi's controversial smart speaker, which allegedly said gay people are perverts, does not represent the company's attitude toward gay groups in China, a company employee said Tuesday.



The speaker gave a positive answer when asked whether gay people are perverts, according to a video released on the Sina Weibo account of Tongzhi Zhisheng, a non-profit organization, which was followed by over 228,000 Weibo users.



When asked whether gay people are perverts for a second time, the speaker answered "extremely psychologically distorted," according to the video posted last week.



According to Tongzhi Zhisheng, the answer was not given every time when asked, but occasionally does.



"The response to the question is based on Xiaomi's learning on the open data on the internet, and does not represent the product or the company's attitude," a company employee told the Global Times.



The company has apologized on Sunday, said Tongzhi Zhisheng.



Netizens also said they tried the same question on other AI products, such as the Siri and apps developed by other smartphone makers, which responded with an explanation of gay group or words like "true love regardless of gender."



China's non-profit organization Common Language wrote a recommendation letter to deputies of the National People's Congress in March urging policymakers to pay attention to school bullying over gender issues and suggested that gender pluralism education be taught in schools.