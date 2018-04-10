Xi calls for joint efforts on reunification

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday urged the Taiwan business community to promote the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations, and called for joint efforts to advance the process toward the peaceful reunification of the country.



Xi made the remarks while meeting Vincent Siew, honorary chairman of the Taiwan-based Cross-Straits Common Market Foundation, who is attending the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Xi called for the Taiwan business community to firmly adhere to the 1992 Consensus and oppose "Taiwan independence."



He also said the Chinese mainland is willing to share the development opportunities with Taiwan compatriots, deepen the cross-Straits economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, and bring tangible benefits to Taiwan compatriots and enterprises.



"Xi's remarks have sent a clear signal to Taiwan, which tell them about the precondition for sharing the mainland's economic development opportunities," Yu Keli, director of the Institute of Taiwan Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



"The precondition is adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing 'Taiwan independence.' Secessionists within the island and the Tsai Ing-wen administration's stances and behavior cannot affect the normal and friendly exchanges between people, the business community, academic circles and entertainment circles," Yu said.



The Chinese mainland on February 28 released new measures on exchanges and cooperation with Taiwan, which cover industry, finance and taxation, land use, employment, education, culture and healthcare.



The ruling Democratic Progressive Party has received heavy pressure from the people of Taiwan for its poor governance and economic management, Yu Keli said.



While the Chinese mainland is working to boost ties with the compatriots on the island, the US is boosting ties with Taiwan's pro-independence ruling party, such as allowing exchanges between senior officials and even selling submarine technology to Taiwan, said Yu Qiang, an associate professor on Taiwan studies at the University of International Relations in Beijing.



The US is just giving the Tsai administration some political support to help it survive, and neither "official exchange" nor "submarine technology" can improve the livelihood of the ordinary people, which made it clear the US was merely a "troublemaker," Yu Qiang said.