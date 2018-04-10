China's cultural relics administration slams UK auction

China's cultural relics regulator slammed a British auction house on Tuesday for auctioning relics allegedly looted from the Old Summer Palace, demanding the auction house stop the sale.



The State Administration of Cultural Heritage asked that Canterbury Auction Galleries respect the cultural rights and feelings of the Chinese people. The regulator demanded the auction and related promotion activities be cancelled. But the auctioneers on Monday refused to remove the relics from the auction, the administration announced on its website.



The administration "firmly opposes and denounces the Canterbury Auction Galleries for insisting on auctioning the suspected illegal relics and for the commercial hyping of these relics which were plundered during war."



A bronze water vessel and cover dating back to the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 BC), was scheduled to go up for auction Wednesday.



According to the website of the auction house, the vessel was originally obtained by a British officer in 1860 during the Second Opium War (1856-60). The vessel has an estimated value of 120,000 to 160,000 pounds ($170,056 to $226,742).



"A foreign auction house that commercially hyped the origin of a bronze vessel may be aiming at manipulating Chinese people's patriotism and driving up the auction price," said Liu Zheng, a member of China Cultural Relics Academy.



Bringing back the illegal relics was complicated, he said. One way is through a lawsuit and another is buying them and bringing them back.



The administration said that it did not encourage Chinese agencies or individuals to bid for the relics, and it will closely follow the incident.