Book series showcases important Vatican-China cultural links

The publication of a cooperative book series is the "most important cultural activity" in the absence of diplomatic ties between the Vatican and China, its editor said at a special promotion event in Beijing on Monday.



The Vatican Library and Elephant Press based in Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province, are working to publish the second collection of the series by the end of the year, Zhang Xiping, the series' chief editor, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



The publication of the collection was "the most important cultural activity between China and the Vatican under the current situation where diplomatic relations have not been established," Zhang said.



Published in 2014, the first collection includes documents from the Vatican that record China's ancient cultural exchanges with the Western world.



The first collection contains 44 volumes and 170 manuscripts about the development of Catholicism in China in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) preserved at the Vatican Library.



More than 1,300 ancient Chinese books were stored at the Vatican Library before 1922.



"In gathering the documents we have received great support from very important figures in the Vatican as well as from the Vatican Library, without which we could not have done it," said Zhang. "The series of books is an example of cultural communication between China and the Vatican," he said.