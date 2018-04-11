Iran condemns alleged Israeli attack on Syrian air base

An Iranian deputy foreign minister on Tuesday condemned the alleged Israeli attack on a Syrian air base.



By striking Syria's Homs air base, Israel is seeking to increase tension in the region, Abbas Araqchi said.



Araqchi praised the Syrian government for what it called its victories against extremist groups.



Syria's military advances have had costs for the enemies of the Arab state, therefore "they are trying to bring back the tension," he said.



He urged the international community to be alert about such Israeli moves in the Middle East region.



On Monday, a total of 14 people, including a number of Iranian troops allied with the Syrian government, died in the attack by Israeli F-15 warplanes on the T-4 air base in central Syria.



On the day, Iranian media reports said that four Iranians military advisors were killed in the attack. However, Asr Iran news website reported on Tuesday that the bodies of seven Iranians killed in the incident were transferred to the country on Tuesday morning.



Besides, a senior aide to Iran's Supreme Leader said Tuesday that Israel's recent attack on the air base in Syria will not go unanswered, according to Press TV.



"Definitely, this crime will not remain without a response," Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on international affairs, was quoted as saying.



Iran would strongly defend Syria's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, he added.

