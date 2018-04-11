HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Opening-up China’s future growth path
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/11 8:32:54
The community with shared future for mankind is a goal of China to lead the world forward into the future. The
Belt and Road
initiative is one of the paths toward it. The world has never seen a major power emerging with a peaceful and cooperative manner. Some people say that China is only pretending to rise peacefully. After Beijing’s new measures were announced at Tuesday’s forum, the world should have gained a better understanding of China.
