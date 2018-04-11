Moroccan king, French president pledge deepening of bilateral ties

The Moroccan King Mohammed VI and French President Emmanuel Macron
discussed the situation of the Middle East in Paris on Tuesday, according to a statement from the king's office.
The statement said that during their talks at the Elysee Palace, the king and the French president discussed at length the situation in the Middle East as well as regional and international issues of common concern.
The two parties exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, the source noted.
The two leaders commended the excellent bilateral relations between Morocco and France, voicing their shared will to strengthen bilateral ties in all areas, mainly in the political, security, economic and cultural fields, it said.
"This rich, deep, dynamic and exceptional partnership mirrors the solid foundation of a strategic relation, based on trust, mutual respect and fruitful cooperation to serve the interests of the two countries," it added.
The king reiterated to the president of the French Republic the invitation to pay a state visit to Morocco, the statement said.