Boeing reports nearly 9 percent increase of commercial airplane deliveries in 1st quarter

US aerospace giant Boeing Company (Boeing) reported on Tuesday an overall increase of nearly 9 percent for commercial deliveries in the first three months of this year.



Boeing said in a statement that it delivered a total of 184 commercial aircraft in the first quarter of 2018, growing 8.9 percent from 169 it delivered in the corresponding period of last year.



Atop the list is its Boeing 737 family, the best-selling model in Boeing history, which sold 132 planes, up 16.8 percent from 2017.



Boeing said earlier that it has won an accumulated number of more than 4,400 orders for its 737 MAX series from 96 customers worldwide.



The Chicago-based aircraft manufacturer said early this month that it has delivered more than 100 737 MAX airplanes to over 20 customers across the world, including the latest four jets that have been delivered to the American leasing company Air Lease Corp. (ALC), and the fifth one to be delivered in May 2018.



As for other models, Boeing reported two more deliveries year on year of its 787 Dreamliner, bringing the total to 34 aircraft, with 12 777 wide-body jets, two 747 and four 767 passenger aircraft in the first quarter.



In the same period, Boeing also delivered a total of 25 military aircraft including fighter jets and helicopters.

