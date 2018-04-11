Russia vetoes US-drafted Security Council resolution on probe of chemical weapons use in Syria

Russia on Tuesday vetoed a US-drafted Security Council resolution on an investigation mechanism for chemical weapons use in Syria.



Twelve of the 15 members of the UN Security Council voted in favor of the US text, while Russia and Bolivia voted against it. The draft failed to be adopted as Russia has veto power. China abstained.



Before the vote, Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia accused the United States of pushing for a vote as a pretext for possible use of force against Syria.



He asked Washington to "come to senses" and warned that it will have to bear responsibility if it attacks Syria.



US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said before the vote that her delegation had tried hard to incorporate Russian proposals in the draft that would not compromise the impartiality of investigation.



Russia has also tabled a draft resolution for vote on Tuesday.



Haley said the main difference between the US-drafted text and the Russian one is that Russia wanted to choose the investigators and assess the outcome while the US text allows for an independent investigation.



Nebenzia said the US draft prejudges the outcome of an investigation.

