17 killed, 46 injured in road accident in southwest Kenya

At least 17 people were killed and 46 others injured on Tuesday after a bus plunged into a river in southwest Kenya.



Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya said the bus was heading to Nairobi from Homa Bay County in western Kenya when its driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid an oncoming truck.



"The bus later fell into river Siyiapei along the Narok-Maai Mahiu road," Natembeya said.



An estimated 3,000 Kenyans die in road accidents a year, according to the National Transport Safety Authority.

