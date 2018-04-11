Bisket Jatra festival celebrated in Bhaktapur, Nepal

Nepalese people pull a chariot in celebration of Bisket Jatra festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on April 10, 2018. The festival is celebrated with chariot procession of various gods and goddesses to welcome the Nepalese New Year and the beginning of the spring season in Nepal. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Nepalese people pull a chariot in celebration of Bisket Jatra festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on April 10, 2018. The festival is celebrated with chariot procession of various gods and goddesses to welcome the Nepalese New Year and the beginning of the spring season in Nepal. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)