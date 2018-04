Students paint on masks to celebrate upcoming Bengali New Year 1425

A Dhaka University student paints on a mask in preparation for celebration of Bengali New Year 1425 which falls on April 14, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 10, 2018.(Xinhua/Salim Reza)

