Poland marks 8th anniversary of plane crash in Smolensk of Russia

Polish soldiers line up in the cemetery of the victims of the plane crash in Smolensk of Russia at the Powazki Military Cemetery in Warsaw, Poland, on April 10, 2018. Poland marked on Tuesday the eighth anniversary of the plane crash in Smolensk of Russia in which 96 Polish people, including the then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski, were killed. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

Polish President Andrzej Duda attends the ceremony marking the eighth anniversary of the plane crash in Smolensk of Russia at the Powazki Military Cemetery in Warsaw, Poland, on April 10, 2018. Poland marked on Tuesday the eighth anniversary of the plane crash in Smolensk of Russia in which 96 Polish people, including the then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski, were killed. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

Polish President Andrzej Duda (L, Front) and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda (R, Front) attend the wreath laying ceremony for the victims of the plane crash in Smolensk of Russia at the Powazki Military Cemetery in Warsaw, Poland, on April 10, 2018. Poland marked on Tuesday the eighth anniversary of the plane crash in Smolensk of Russia in which 96 Polish people, including the then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski, were killed. (Xinhua/Jaap Arriens)

