Clay figurines show the good old days

Li Guozhu, 70, has created scaled-down vivid clay sculptures that imitated real scenes of farm production and local customs on the Loess Plateau. Li, who lives in Weiyuan County, Northwest China's Gansu Province, said he hopes his creations can help people remember the good old days in rural areas. (Photo/China News Service)

