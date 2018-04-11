Newborn babies dressed in Thai traditional costume to greet Songkran Festival

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/11 14:41:14

A nurse holds a newborn baby dressed in Thai traditional costume prior to the upcoming Songkran Festival, the Thai New Year, at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, April. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)


 

A doctor (1st R) does health check for a newborn baby dressed in Thai traditional costume prior to the upcoming Songkran Festival, the Thai New Year, at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, April. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)


 

A nurse takes care of a newborn baby dressed in Thai traditional costume prior to the upcoming Songkran Festival, the Thai New Year, at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, April. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)


 

A doctor does health check for a newborn baby dressed in Thai traditional costume prior to the upcoming Songkran Festival, the Thai New Year, at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, April. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)


 

Posted in: WORLD
