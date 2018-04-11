Indian PM to observe day-long fast to protest against parliament disruptions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will observe a day-long fast along with other lawmakers of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday to protest against disruptions in the parliament, the BJP party said Wednesday.



The BJP has said that its fast will be against disruptions in the Indian Parliament by the opposition parties, mainly the Congress. BJP chief Amit Shah will also observe fast, but in the southern state of Karnataka where he is conducting campaign for upcoming polls, the party said.



"To expose the Congress for its undemocratic style of functioning & pursuing divisive politics & anti-development agenda, PM Shri @narendramodi will observe day-long fast on April 12 while continuing his routine official work," the BJP tweeted.



"Shri @AmitShah will participate in a protest in Hubli (Karnataka)," the party added.



The BJP has been blaming the Congress party, including its seniormost leader Sonia Gandhi, for the disruptions that led to the complete washout of the recently concluded Budget Session.



The Congress, however, denies the charges and has called Modi's fast a "farce".



"This is a farce of a fast by the Modi government. The BJP should apologise to the nation and hold a fast for disrupting Parliament for over 250 hours," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

