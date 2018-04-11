"Cloud Column" installed as landmark in Houston, US

Photo taken on April 10, 2018 shows the newly installed sculpture "Cloud Column" at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston (MFAH) in Houston, Texas, the United States. The stainless sculpture from artist Anish Kapoor gives Houston its own bean-shaped landmark.(Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)

Photo taken on April 10, 2018 shows the newly installed sculpture "Cloud Column" at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston (MFAH) in Houston, Texas, the United States. The stainless sculpture from artist Anish Kapoor gives Houston its own bean-shaped landmark.(Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)

Photo taken on April 10, 2018 shows the newly installed sculpture "Cloud Column" at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston (MFAH) in Houston, Texas, the United States. The stainless sculpture from artist Anish Kapoor gives Houston its own bean-shaped landmark.(Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)

Photo taken on April 10, 2018 shows the newly installed sculpture "Cloud Column" at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston (MFAH) in Houston, Texas, the United States. The stainless sculpture from artist Anish Kapoor gives Houston its own bean-shaped landmark.(Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)