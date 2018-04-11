China to promote contracted family doctor services

The Chinese government will promote contracted family doctor services among priority groups this year, including the elderly, pregnant women and children, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).



The targeted groups also include patients with chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, as well as those with severe mental disorders. The government will focus on promoting such services for people living in poverty, said an NHC official in charge of the country's grassroots health care.



Family doctors, including general practitioners registered with grassroots health institutions, qualified doctors at township clinics and village doctors, provide basic medical care and other health services.



They can provide customized services such as health consultation, evaluation, behavior intervention, medication instructions as well as help transfer patients to major hospitals.



The government will improve supportive policies and allocate public funds to share some of the service fees to make the services more available to the public, officials said.

