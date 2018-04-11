Airport to reopen after earthquake in SW China

The Jiuzhai-Huanglong Airport, an important access to China's Jiuzhaigou UNESCO nature reserve, will reopen on April 18 after being affected by a deadly earthquake last year.



A magnitude 7 earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou, or Jiuzhai Valley, a popular tourist destination in southwest China's Sichuan Province in August 2017, forcing the reserve to close.



The airport was closed in December 2017, because of low market demand and fewer tourists.



Part of the valley reopened on March 8. To meet the growing market demand, the airport, which can greatly reduce the travel time between the valley and outside decided to resume its services.



The first route, linking Chengdu, capital of Sichuan, will be operated by Sichuan Airlines. Flights are scheduled for every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.



The airport opened in September 2003. It handled 17 direct flights with a passenger throughput of more than 1.4 million every year before the earthquake.

