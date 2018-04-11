Chinese vice president meets British delegation

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with a British delegation attending the 10th China-UK Leadership Forum in Beijing on Wednesday.
The British delegation was led by David Lidington, the Cabinet Office minister.
Wang said the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, including opening-up, accords with Chinese people's expectations for a better life.
The interdependence of China and the rest of the world is growing, Wang said, noting that China's development will bring more opportunities globally.
Building a community with a shared future for mankind aligns with the trend of times, and the Belt and Road
Initiative has put it into practice, Wang said.
Chinese and British leaders attached great importance to the China-UK Leadership Forum, Wang said, expressing his hope that both sides will contribute to creating a Golden Era of bilateral ties in the new era.
Lidington said he hopes the two countries will deepen cooperation and exchanges to benefit the two peoples.