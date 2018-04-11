Tea industry helps villagers increase income in E China

Tea farmers bake tea leaves at Makou Village of Wanli District in Nanchang City, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, April 10, 2018. Tea garden in this village, covering an area of 1,000 Mu (67 hectares), was transformed from a barren mountain. Thanks to the tea industry, local villagers' annual per capita income has risen 3,000 yuan (477 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

