Pear blossoms gently greet the spring in the old Zhihua Temple

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/4/11 17:59:04

Gently blooming pear blossoms in Zhihua Temple bring a prevailing sense of tranquility and peace to the time-honored temple that dates back to the early Ming Dynasty. The temple, located in Lumicang Hutong in east Beijing, is open to visitors on Wednesday mornings for free. Photo: Courtesy of yangvision


 

Posted in: PHOTOGRAPHY
