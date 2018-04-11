S. Korea to start long journey of peace, prosperity on peninsula: president

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
said Wednesday that his country will start a long journey of peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula
as he is scheduled to meet Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), later this month.
Moon made the remarks during a meeting of the presidential preparation committee for the inter-Korean summit set to be held on April 27 at Peace House, a South Korean building in the truce village of Panmunjom.
He said South Korea is about to start a great change of the world history through complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, permanent peace on the peninsula and sustainable development of inter-Korean relations.
It was a goal that everybody has dreamed of but nobody has achieved, said Moon, noting that South Korea currently stands at a starting point to go on a long journey of peace and prosperity on the peninsula.
Through the upcoming summit, Moon said, South Korea should restore the long-severed ties with the DPRK and lay a strong stepping stone to go toward peace and prosperity of the peninsula, rather than approaching it with an excessive desire to resolve all issues at one time.
The inter-Korean summit is forecast to be followed by a summit between the DPRK leader and U.S. President Donald Trump.