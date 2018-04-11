Indian students practice traditional sport Mallakhamb in Mumbai

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/11 18:07:16

Indian students from various schools practice Mallakhamb, a traditional Indian sport, in Mumbai on April 10, 2018. Mallakhamb is a traditional Indian sport in which gymnasts perform feats and poses in concert with a vertical wooden pole or rope. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

