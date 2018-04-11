Trump fumes over FBI raid

White House lawyers are trying to dissuade US President Donald Trump from seeking to get rid of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, as Trump weighs options after the FBI raided his personal attorney's office and home, two US officials said on Tuesday.
White House lawyers Ty Cobb and Donald McGahn have been telling Trump that firing Mueller would leave the president vulnerable to charges of obstruction of justice and have said that he must have "good cause" to order Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to oust Mueller, the officials said.
The lawyers repeated those arguments after Monday's raids targeting Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, but have made little or no progress persuading the president, the officials said.
Aides said Trump was fuming on Tuesday over the raids but his future course of action remained unclear.
The advice of the lawyers takes on greater significance following the departure of key aides, such as Hope Hicks, who recently resigned as White House communications director.
Neither Cobb nor McGahn responded on Tuesday to requests for comment. The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment about Cobb and McGahn trying to dissuade Trump.
Trump has called Mueller's probe a "witch hunt." Russia and Trump both deny any wrongdoing.
The raids represent an escalation of a federal inquiry led by Mueller into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election
and possible collusion by Trump campaign aides.
If Trump tries to scupper the probe, it could set in motion events that eventually threaten his presidency. "The raid is seismic," Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, a former federal prosecutor, told MSNBC, adding such searches by the Federal Bureau of Investigation indicate the possibility a crime was committed.