China is Philippines’ largest source of imports in February

China was the Philippines' largest source of imports in February, comprising a 19.9 percent share of the total imports for the month, the Xinhua News Agency reported Wednesday, citing the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).



In a report, the PSA said import bills from the top 10 countries for imports for February amounted to $6.08 billion, or a 78.7 percent share of the total.



"China was the country's biggest source of imports with a 19.9 percent share in February 2018. Import payments to this country stood at $1.54 billion, posting an increment of 57.7 percent from $977.17 million in February 2017," the PSA said.



The agency said, however, that China only ranked fourth with export shipments valued at $521.04 million, comprising 11.2 percent.



"Outbound shipments to this country grew by 6.4 percent from 489.92 million recorded in the same month of the previous year," the PSA said.





