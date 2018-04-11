Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/11 22:13:40
6.6%

China's economic growth in 2018, the Asian Development Bank forecast in a report released on Wednesday.

3.85b tons

China's demand for coal in 2018, according to an industry report unveiled on Wednesday.

2,000

New-energy cars that South China's Hainan Province plans to invest into the local market for self-driving travelers in three years, the Ministry of Transport said on Wednesday.

$45.4m

Coal imported through Suifenhe Port in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province from Russia in the first quarter, up 284.59 percent year-on-year, according to media reports.

$1,603.7

The closing price for gold per tael in Hong Kong on Wednesday, up HK$88 ($11.2) from the previous trading day, according to the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society.

