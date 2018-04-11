Figuratively Speaking

6.6%
China's economic growth in 2018, the Asian Development Bank forecast in a report released on Wednesday.
3.85b tons
China's demand for coal in 2018, according to an industry report unveiled on Wednesday.
2,000
New-energy cars that South China's Hainan Province plans to invest into the local market for self-driving travelers in three years, the Ministry of Transport
said on Wednesday.
$45.4m
Coal imported through Suifenhe Port in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province from Russia in the first quarter, up 284.59 percent year-on-year, according to media reports.
$1,603.7
The closing price for gold per tael in Hong Kong on Wednesday, up HK$88 ($11.2) from the previous trading day, according to the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society.