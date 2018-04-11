China launches multilingual versions of 2nd volume of Xi's book in London

The launch of the multilingual versions of the second volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China was held in London on Wednesday at the London Book Fair.

The second volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, jointly compiled by China's State Council Information Office and the China International Publishing Group, contains 99 speeches, talks, instructions and congratulatory messages made by President Xi Jinping from August 18, 2014 to September 29, 2017, as well as 29 photographs from this time.

Jiang Jianguo, Director of the State Council Information Office, said, "In September 2014, the first volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China was published, which received wide attention and praise from Chinese and foreign readers. The first and second volumes of the book, which are a holistic entirety, constitute the main content and the basic structure of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era."

Jiang said Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is attractive because first, it is a thought rooted in fertile humanistic soil; second, it is a thought built on a people-centric stance; and third, it is a thought that takes aim at the future of mankind.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era will lead socialism with Chinese characteristics as it enters a new era, opens a new chapter for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and draws a new picture scroll for China's strengthened integration with the world.

Zheng Bijian, founder and chairman of the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, said at the ceremony, "Building 'a community with shared future' for win-win cooperation and shared benefits in the process of advancing a new round of economic globalization is Xi Jinping's idea of how a rapidly rising China should get along with the rest of the world, and that is also his dream for the world.

The "Chinese dream" that seeks the renewal of the Chinese nation through peaceful development and the "world dream" that aspires to build a community with shared future through consultations with and efforts by peoples of all countries have the common elements of pursuing peace, development, cooperation and shared benefits, and rejects the old path of external expansion and hegemony. "I believe that is an essential thought in Xi Jinping's book," Zheng added.

Professor Martin Albrow, author of China's Role in a Shared Human Future, told the Global Times that the main lesson he drew was that President Xi is persistent in emphasizing that the Party has a tremendously important role in taking China forward. "The Chinese Communist Party is indigenous and belongs to China, and it rises out of Chinese history. It's a particular kind of party that the West gets to understand: The Party is going to stay and it is leading China," Albrow said.

Former Italian prime minister Mario Monti told the media that China plays a very important role in building the community of the shared future for mankind. It's crucially important to understand the vision of China's leader, which embraces China's past, present and future. Monti said the book explains how the governance of a large country such as China is conceived and implemented. "Everybody will appreciate the book's importance," Monti added.



