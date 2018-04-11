Nelson keen to ink new Arsenal deal

Arsenal midfielder Reiss Nelson hopes to sign a new contract with the club in the coming weeks after making his full Premier League debut last weekend.



The 18-year-old, who featured in all of Arsenal's Europa League group stage matches this season, started Sunday's 3-2 league win over Southampton.



"It is a big achievement to sign for a big club like Arsenal, so I'm just delighted with the contract and hopeful that I can sign it soon," Nelson told British media.



"I did set one target - to make my first-team debut. I have done that, I have had 15 appearances.



"A Premier League start was on the cards but I think I need to score, that is the only one I haven't achieved so fingers crossed I can get a cheeky goal before the end of the season."



Nelson has benefited from Wenger's decision to rest key players against Southampton, making seven changes from the side who beat CSKA Moscow 4-1 in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal.



"He [Wenger] is one of the biggest [influences] for me," Nelson added. "He keeps pushing the youngsters - me, Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock - I think he has got a bright future planned for us."



Arsenal visit Moscow for Thursday's second-leg against CSKA.



