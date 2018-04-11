Myanmar minister in rare visit to Rohingya camp

A Myanmar minister on Wednesday toured one of the Bangladesh camps struggling to provide for some one million Rohingya
Muslims, the first such visit since a Myanmar army crackdown sparked a massive refugee crisis.
Social welfare minister Win Myat Aye met with Rohingya leaders at the giant Kutupalong camp near the border city of Cox's Bazar, where a group of refugees tried to stage a protest during his visit.
It is the first time a Myanmar cabinet member has visited the fetid and overcrowded camps since a military crackdown that began last August in response to a spate of insurgent attacks forced some 700,000 of the Muslim minority to flee across the border.
They added to the 300,000 Rohingya refugees already in Bangladesh after previous bouts of violence.
An official said a group of refugees were prevented from unfurling a banner detailing a list of demands from the Rohingya.
"We cleared them out," said Nikaruzzaman, a senior government official at nearby Ukhia township, who goes by one name.
Win Myat Aye met with some 30 Rohingya community leaders and was briefed on the situation in the sprawling refugee camps by Bangladeshi and UN officials, he added.
The leaders from the displaced minority group handed a statement to the Myanmar minister saying "it was not safe for them to return."
Bangladesh and Myanmar signed an agreement in November to repatriate some 750,000 refugees. Myanmar has approved several hundred Rohingya from a list of thousands to go back, but so far, not a single one has returned.
Win Myat Aye is the deputy head of a task force led by Myanmar's de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on the crisis in Rakhine state, and has overseen the stalled agreement with Bangladesh to repatriate three-quarters of a million refugees.