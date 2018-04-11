Jiangsu city hires 5,000 inspectors to assist in discipline work

About 5,000 "block inspectors" have been placed on duty in Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province to help in local discipline inspection work, a local official said Wednesday.



Their duties include detecting poor work styles of local officials, such as wasteful practices and bureaucratic behavior. They could also promote concepts such as clean and efficient work styles in residential communities, news site infzm.com reported.



"All administrators have started their work and the system is running," an official at the local discipline inspection commission in Nantong, surnamed Cai, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



Cai said the 5,000 administrators have been assigned to the city's urban and rural areas, and they will send pictures and texts to the supervising platform of the local discipline watchdog once they spot a problem. The information they provide will allow the commission to deal with the issue as soon as possible, he said.



Inspectors' contact information will be distributed to residents, making it more convenient for the public to provide information to the administrators, infzm.com reported.



Similar inspectors have also been hired in other regions.



In Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, each of the 220 inspectors need to visit at least 20 households per month to assist in community work and know their needs, a local newspaper reported in 2015.