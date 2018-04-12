Artists perform in the downtown Davies Symphony Hall of San Francisco Symphony, San Francisco, the United States, on April 10, 2018. About 2,000 audience were treated Tuesday to an unforgettable performance of Chinese folk music in the downtown Davies Symphony Hall of San Francisco Symphony. The two and half hour concert, "Enchanting China," was presented by the China Broadcasting Performing Arts Troupe (CBPAT).(Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

