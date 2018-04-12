Farmers pick tea leaves in SW China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/12 0:09:46

Tea farmers pick tea leaves at the tea garden in Yongxing Township of Meitan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)


 

A tea farmer picks tea leaves at the tea garden in Yongxing Township of Meitan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)


 

Tea farmers pick tea leaves at the tea garden in Yongxing Township of Meitan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 

A tea farmer picks tea leaves at the tea garden in Yongxing Township of Meitan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)


 

Aerial photo taken on April 11, 2018 shows a tea garden in Yongxing Township of Meitan, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)


 

A tea farmer picks tea leaves at the tea garden in Yongxing Township of Meitan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)


 

A tea farmer picks tea leaves at the tea garden in Yongxing Township of Meitan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)


 

Aerial photo taken on April 11, 2018 shows a tea garden in Yongxing Township of Meitan, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)


 

