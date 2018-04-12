Chinese research vessel conducts research on Magellan Seamounts

Photo taken on April 9, 2018 shows the sponge on Magellan Seamounts in the west Pacific. Chinese scientists on board research vessel Kexue, or "Science" literally, conducted research on the Magellan Seamounts in the west Pacific. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Photo taken on April 8, 2018 shows the coral on Magellan Seamounts in the west Pacific. Chinese scientists on board research vessel Kexue, or "Science" literally, conducted research on the Magellan Seamounts in the west Pacific. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Photo taken on April 8, 2018 shows the sponge on Magellan Seamounts in the west Pacific. Chinese scientists on board research vessel Kexue, or "Science" literally, conducted research on the Magellan Seamounts in the west Pacific. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Photo taken on April 8, 2018 shows the sea anemone on Magellan Seamounts in the west Pacific. Chinese scientists on board research vessel Kexue, or "Science" literally, conducted research on the Magellan Seamounts in the west Pacific. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Photo taken on April 9, 2018 shows the starfish on Magellan Seamounts in the west Pacific. Chinese scientists on board research vessel Kexue, or "Science" literally, conducted research on the Magellan Seamounts in the west Pacific. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Photo taken on April 8, 2018 shows the coral in Magellan Seamounts in the west Pacific. Chinese scientists on board research vessel Kexue, or "Science" literally, conducted research on the Magellan Seamounts in the west Pacific. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Photo taken on April 8, 2018 shows the coral in Magellan Seamounts in the west Pacific. Chinese scientists on board research vessel Kexue, or "Science" literally, conducted research on the Magellan Seamounts in the west Pacific. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Photo taken on April 8, 2018 shows the coral on Magellan Seamounts in the west Pacific. Chinese scientists on board research vessel Kexue, or "Science" literally, conducted research on the Magellan Seamounts in the west Pacific. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)