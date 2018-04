Spring view of Guangzhou, S China's Guangdong

Photo taken on April 8, 2018 shows the view of Canton Tower with flowers at Haixinsha Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Photo taken from Ersha Island on April 8, 2018 shows the view of Canton Tower in Guangzhou City, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

People walk on a path in Ersha Island of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, capital of on April 8, 2018 . (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Aerial photo taken on April 8, 2018 shows the view of flowers at Haixinsha Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)