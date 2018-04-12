Maker shop opened to protect traditional shaman culture

Li Andi (R) and her husband arrange goods at Li's shop in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 11, 2018. Li studied folk arts and crafts design and graduated from Jilin Agricultural University in 2006. Since 2015, she has started to research shaman culture and designed related products at her studio. She opened a maker shop in Changchun in March 2018 and wants to protect the traditional shaman culture through her product design. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Li Andi shows shaman-themed marks on cloth in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 11, 2018.

Li Andi makes tie-dyeing product at her shop in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 11, 2018.

Li Andi shows shaman-themed earrings at her shop in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 11, 2018.

Li Andi colors cloth at her shop in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 11, 2018.

Li Andi arranges goods at her shop in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 11, 2018.

Li Andi arranges goods at her shop in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 11, 2018.