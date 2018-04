Former top CPC member Sun goes on trial in Tianjin for bribery

Sun Zhengcai, former Secretary of CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, on Thursday went on trial in Tianjin over bribery charges.



The case is being tried at the First Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin, which recently received the indictment paper from the first branch of the Tianjin People's Procuratorate.