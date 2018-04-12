HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
China to open wider: How will US react?
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/12 9:44:11
If Washington thinks China’s upgrade of its opening-up was triggered by US menaces, it is making a historic mistake in its relationship with Beijing. Whether the Sino-US trade war is aggravated depends on Washington. It is hoped US actions accord with Trump’s pleasant tweets rather than more old carrot-and-stick.
