FDI into Chinese mainland sees steady growth

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland saw steady growth in March and the first quarter of 2018, new data showed Thursday.
FDI inflow edged up 0.4 percent year on year in March to 88.14 billion yuan (13.45 billion US dollars), Gao Feng, spokesman with the Ministry of Commerce
, said at a press conference.
In the first quarter, total FDI inflow rose 0.5 percent to 227.54 billion yuan.
The number of new overseas-funded companies established in the first three months surged 124.7 percent from a year earlier to 14,340, Gao said.
Investment into high-tech sectors rose 12.8 percent and accounted for 19.3 percent of the total FDI, data showed.
The high-tech manufacturing sector continued to see "relatively fast" investment growth, as it attracted 22.5 billion yuan in overseas investment, up 66 percent.
Central China saw an FDI increase of 46.7 percent, while western China used 23.4 percent more investment compared to the same period of last year.
Investment from countries along the Belt and Road
increased 76 percent in the first quarter, Gao said.