People enjoy spring view across China

People enjoy the view of cherry blossoms at Zhongshan Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Jiexian)

A photography enthusiast takes photos of hydrangeas at Qingliangshan Park in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, April 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Su Yang)

People enjoy the spring view in Dujuan Mountain of Zhongming Town in Tongling, east China's Anhui Province, April 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Shining)

People have fun at Hutuohe scenic spot in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, April 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Peiran)