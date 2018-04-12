"Great March of Return" mass rally held near border between E Gaza Strip and Israel

Palestinian youth play during the mass rally, known as the "Great March of Return", near the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel, on April 11, 2018. The mass rally, which began on March 30 and will last for 6 weeks, demands the return of Palestinian refugees who were forced to leave their cities during the Arab-Israeli war in 1948. (Xinhua/Stringer)

