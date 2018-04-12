China won’t agree to trade negotiations when threatened by US: MOFCOM

China and the US have not undergone any negotiations so far concerning the escalation of their trade dispute, and there is no question whether China is willing or not to have talks on the issue, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Thursday.

Based on the US' latest moves regarding the trade frictions, the Trump administration has not shown any intention to negotiate in good faith, Gao Feng, spokesperson of the MOFCOM, told the Global Times during a press conference held on Thursday in Beijing.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) first published a proposed list of Chinese goods subject to additional 25 percent tariffs on April 3. Two days later, US President Donald Trump suggested an additional $100 billion in tariffs be imposed on Chinese goods. "Those moves were typically isolationist and protectionist," Gao said, noting that China won't agree to any negotiations when threatened by the US.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday announced China's new opening-up measures at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia in South China's Hainan Province, which offered no concessions to Trump's proposals, Gao said. "The further opening-up policy is part of China's basic national policy, which will not be interrupted by other countries," he added.