Happy birthday:



Fun and excitement are out there waiting for you tonight. This will be an excellent time to call up your friends and arrange for a get-together. A major opportunity is heading your way, but will require a huge financial commitment on your part. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 9, 15, 18.



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Too much time spent on frivolous things at the office will have a serious impact on your performance today. Work and play will have to be kept separate if you want to make any headway. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Although the day will start out a bit rough, it will all be smooth sailing only you get into the swing of things. Lady Luck will be at your side if you take the time to engage in artistic pursuits. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Although you may have been dreading it, it's time for you to head to the doctor's office for a checkup. Catching an issue before it becomes serious may be the difference between life and death. Time spent on education will be time well spent. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A friend is sure to be a welcome light in the dark when you are feeling at your lowest. Talking about your feelings will be the first step to chasing those blues away. Money matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Try to surround yourself with positive people. Enthusiasm can be contagious and is sure to inspire you to reach ever greater heights. Taking care of household chores will pay off great dividends in the days ahead. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Laughter will bring some much needed humor to your day. Once your spirits have been lifted you will be able to accomplish much more than you originally thought possible. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Pacing yourself will be the key to staying effective throughout the day today. Writing up and sticking to a schedule will prove useful. Today will be an excellent time to research financial investments with a focus on retirement. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



The outer world will reflect your inner world today. Positivity and zeal will attract good fortune to your side, while negativity and anger is sure to cause misfortune to head your way. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Seek out challenges as they are the best opportunities to grow and learn as a person. Do not be afraid to fail, as learning how to deal with setbacks is a vital step on the road to success. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



A message from a friend will bring good news. Romance is in the stars for you Capricorn. If you put yourself in social situations you will meet someone that interests you. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Although you may feel that you've been pushed to your emotional limits, you will have to hold your tongue if you want to advance your plans. Patience is a virtue, for you however, it will be absolutely critical. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Do not be afraid to be true to who you really are. The special quirks that make up your personality will make you uniquely fit for tackling certain challenges. ✭✭✭✭