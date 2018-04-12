Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Contented
6 En ___ (all together)
11 "Straight away"
14 Harm
15 One doing sight seeing?
16 "Here's a new clue!"
17 Fresh breeze permitters
19 Knight's title
20 Start to "got a clue"
21 Single-issue magazine
23 Not fast
25 Type of following
27 Ham's dad
28 Thanksgiving mo.
29 Breakfast potatoes
32 Reports or maintains
35 Way more desperate
36 Endangered
39 Let up
43 Lesser Antilles native
45 Better aligned
46 Sink relatives of old
51 Common beverage
52 Doing nothing
53 Piglet's friend
54 Supporter
55 In that direction, archaically
58 Man called the March King
60 Chop branches
61 Stella McCartney, for one
65 Prior, old-style
66 Escalator feature
67 Idaho product, informally
68 Crimson
69 Marsh plant
70 Beginning stages
DOWN
1 Possesses
2 Defunct NBA rival
3 Horrible negotiator
4 "I don't believe it!"
5 Certain evergreens
6 Virgil's birthplace
7 Abet's partner
8 Sweet-talker
9 Hanging on by a thread?
10 Gaelic language
11 Absentee
12 Cleveland resident
13 Values
18 Foot segment
22 Nighttime noise-maker
23 Easy feat
24 Tennis zero
26 Trippy drug
30 Bikini part
31 Silence in the symphony
33 More wealthy
34 Nice hunk of marble
37 Stat for a reliever
38 Arranged or settled
40 Stays longer than
41 Use your fingers
42 Get ragged
44 Life story, in brief
46 Dry up in the heat
47 Attach
48 Changed direction abruptly
49 End of a rugby game
50 "Scat!" relative
54 Flu variety
56 Young salamanders
57 Weight you pay nothing for
59 "Do ___ others as ..."
62 Crone
63 Golf prop
64 "The ___ of the Deal"
Solution