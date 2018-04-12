Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/12 13:08:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Contented

  6 En ___ (all together)

 11 "Straight away"

 14 Harm

 15 One doing sight seeing?

 16 "Here's a new clue!"

 17 Fresh breeze permitters

 19 Knight's title

 20 Start to "got a clue"

 21 Single-issue magazine

 23 Not fast

 25 Type of following

 27 Ham's dad

 28 Thanksgiving mo.

29 Breakfast potatoes

 32 Reports or maintains

 35 Way more desperate

 36 Endangered

 39 Let up

43 Lesser Antilles native

 45 Better aligned

 46 Sink relatives of old

 51 Common beverage

 52 Doing nothing

 53 Piglet's friend

 54 Supporter

 55 In that direction, archaically

 58 Man called the March King

 60 Chop branches

 61 Stella McCartney, for one

 65 Prior, old-style

 66 Escalator feature

 67 Idaho product, informally

 68 Crimson

 69 Marsh plant

 70 Beginning stages

DOWN

  1 Possesses

  2 Defunct NBA rival

  3 Horrible negotiator

  4 "I don't believe it!"

 5 Certain evergreens

  6 Virgil's birthplace

 7 Abet's partner

  8 Sweet-talker

 9 Hanging on by a thread?

 10 Gaelic language

 11 Absentee

 12 Cleveland resident

 13 Values

 18 Foot segment

 22 Nighttime noise-maker

 23 Easy feat

 24 Tennis zero

 26 Trippy drug

 30 Bikini part

 31 Silence in the symphony

 33 More wealthy

 34 Nice hunk of marble

 37 Stat for a reliever

 38 Arranged or settled

 40 Stays longer than

 41 Use your fingers

 42 Get ragged

44 Life story, in brief

 46 Dry up in the heat

 47 Attach

 48 Changed direction abruptly

 49 End of a rugby game

 50 "Scat!" relative

 54 Flu variety

 56 Young salamanders

 57 Weight you pay nothing for

 59 "Do ___ others as ..."

 62 Crone

 63 Golf prop

 64 "The ___ of the Deal"

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus