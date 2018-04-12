Puzzle

ACROSS1 Contented6 En ___ (all together)11 "Straight away"14 Harm15 One doing sight seeing?16 "Here's a new clue!"17 Fresh breeze permitters19 Knight's title20 Start to "got a clue"21 Single-issue magazine23 Not fast25 Type of following27 Ham's dad28 Thanksgiving mo.29 Breakfast potatoes32 Reports or maintains35 Way more desperate36 Endangered39 Let up43 Lesser Antilles native45 Better aligned46 Sink relatives of old51 Common beverage52 Doing nothing53 Piglet's friend54 Supporter55 In that direction, archaically58 Man called the March King60 Chop branches61 Stella McCartney, for one65 Prior, old-style66 Escalator feature67 Idaho product, informally68 Crimson69 Marsh plant70 Beginning stagesDOWN1 Possesses2 Defunct NBA rival3 Horrible negotiator4 "I don't believe it!"5 Certain evergreens6 Virgil's birthplace7 Abet's partner8 Sweet-talker9 Hanging on by a thread?10 Gaelic language11 Absentee12 Cleveland resident13 Values18 Foot segment22 Nighttime noise-maker23 Easy feat24 Tennis zero26 Trippy drug30 Bikini part31 Silence in the symphony33 More wealthy34 Nice hunk of marble37 Stat for a reliever38 Arranged or settled40 Stays longer than41 Use your fingers42 Get ragged44 Life story, in brief46 Dry up in the heat47 Attach48 Changed direction abruptly49 End of a rugby game50 "Scat!" relative54 Flu variety56 Young salamanders57 Weight you pay nothing for59 "Do ___ others as ..."62 Crone63 Golf prop64 "The ___ of the Deal"

Solution