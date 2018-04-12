Learning Chinese

Chat attack



be particular about (something)



讲究



(jiǎnɡ jiu)

A: You're dressed really pretty today. Your makeup is really elegant and you got your hair done, do you have a date?



你今天穿得这么美,还化了精致的妆,做了发型,是有约会吗？



(nǐ jīntiān chuān de zhème měi, hái huà le jīnɡzhì de zhuānɡ, zuò le fàxínɡ, shì yǒu yuēhuì ma?)

B: Nope, I just feel that I want to live a little bit more exquisitely, so I'm being more particular about what I wear when I go out.



不是呀,就是觉得自己以后的生活应该过得精致一些,出门穿着要讲究。



(bú shì ya, jiùshì jué de zìjǐ yǐhòu de shēnɡhuó yīnɡɡāi ɡuò de jīnɡzhì yìxiē, chūmén chuānzhuó yào jiǎnɡ jiu.)

A: Not bad, not bad. I should learn from your example. I should be more particular about things as well, so I can have a good quality of life and attitude. Your clothing is matched so well, you have to teach me!



不错不错,向你学习,我也要讲究起来,有一个好的生活品质和生活态度。你的衣服穿搭很棒,教教我吧！



(búcuò búcuò, xiànɡ nǐ xuéxí, wǒ yě yào jiǎnɡjiu qǐlái, yǒu yíɡè hǎo de shēnɡhuó pǐnzhì hé shēnɡhuó tàidù. nǐ de yīfu chuāndā hěnbànɡ, jiāo jiāo wǒ ba! )

B: No problem, I'll teach you!



没问题,我来教你！



(méi wèntí,wǒ lái jiāo nǐ!)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





