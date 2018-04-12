Sun Zhengcai stands trial for bribery

Sun Zhengcai, former secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), stood trial for bribery Thursday at the First Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin Municipality.



Sun is also a former member of the Political Bureau of the 18th CPC Central Committee.



Between 2002 and 2017, Sun took advantage of his posts to provide help for certain units and individuals in project procurement, enterprise operation and adjustment of official positions, and accepted money and property worth 170 million yuan (27.1 million US dollars), either by himself or through "certain affiliated persons," according to an indictment by the first branch of the Tianjin People's Procuratorate.



During that period, Sun served as CPC chief of Shunyi District in Beijing, Standing Committee member and secretary general of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, agriculture minister, secretary of the CPC Jilin Provincial Committee, Political Bureau member of the CPC Central Committee and Party chief of Chongqing Municipality.



Prosecutors as well as Sun and his defense attorneys examined the evidence. Both sides questioned the two witnesses who testified in court and fully expressed their opinions, according to the court's statement.



In his final statement, Sun said he deserved his punishment and he had no objections to the charges.



He admitted his guilt, repented for his wrongdoing and said he would sincerely submit to the court's judgement, according to the court's statement.



More than 130 people, including lawmakers, political advisors, journalists and others attended the trial.



The court ruling will be announced at a later date.

