Water festival celebrated in Thailand

An elephant sprays water on tourists during a celebration for the upcoming Songkran festival in Ayutthaya, Thailand, April 11, 2018. Songkran, also known as the water festival, is celebrated in Thailand as the traditional New Year's day, which will start on April 13. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

