Local people make steamed Baba in Hubei

Villagers make affine cudweed Baba in Huoshaoying Village, Gaoluo Township, Xuan'en County of central China's Hubei Province, April 10, 2018. As a tradition, local people make steamed Baba, a special snack made with mixed powder of affine cudweed, sticky rice and other stuff every spring. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Fan Xianfeng, a 71-year old villager cuts up affine cudweed in Huoshaoying Village, Gaoluo Township, Xuan'en County of central China's Hubei Province, April 10, 2018. As a tradition, local people make steamed Baba, a special snack made with mixed powder of affine cudweed, sticky rice and other stuff every spring. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

A villager mixes powder of affine cudweed and sticky rice in Huoshaoying Village, Gaoluo Township, Xuan'en County of central China's Hubei Province, April 10, 2018. As a tradition, local people make steamed Baba, a special snack made with mixed powder of affine cudweed, sticky rice and other stuff every spring. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Fan Xianfeng, a 71-year-old villager, blanches affine cudweed in Huoshaoying Village, Gaoluo Township, Xuan'en County of central China's Hubei Province, April 10, 2018. As a tradition, local people make steamed Baba, a special snack made with mixed powder of affine cudweed, sticky rice and other stuff every spring. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Affine cudweed Baba is steamed in Huoshaoying Village, Gaoluo Township, Xuan'en County of central China's Hubei Province, April 10, 2018. As a tradition, local people make steamed Baba, a special snack made with mixed powder of affine cudweed, sticky rice and other stuff every spring. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Fan Xianfeng, a 71-year old villager makes affine cudweed Baba in Huoshaoying Village, Gaoluo Township, Xuan'en County of central China's Hubei Province, April 10, 2018. As a tradition, local people make steamed Baba, a special snack made with mixed powder of affine cudweed, sticky rice and other stuff every spring. (Xinhua/Song Wen)